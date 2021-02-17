Gospel minstrel, songwriter, and recording artiste Nsroma Delanyo Amoateng, formerly known as Boadiwaa, is about to release a new song.

Asked what necessitated the name change from Boadiwaa to Nsroma, she said: “there comes a time when a caterpillar will have to become a butterfly and through a painful almost death inflicting process, this change happens.“

She felt she had gotten a time in her life that she needed a change and one of the things she felt strongly about changing was her name.

The change of name was to reflect where she is going and what God is about to do in her life.

Nsroma means ‘star’ in the Akan language and for her, it’s synonymous with shining in excellence.

Her desire is to spread the love, presence, and power of God to the nations through her music and the word of God.

Talking of the power of God, she shared a mind-blowing testimony of how God healed her of a hole in her brain.

Nsroma was diagnosed with a hole in her brain fourteen (14) years ago. Although she had no symptoms after the episode surrounding the diagnosis some very strange circumstances led her to go for a brain CT scan only to find out the hole was gone.

For the thirteen (13) years she was going through life’s trials, God was working behind the scenes to fix things she hadn’t even paid mind to.

With a lot of conviction, she said “he who has begun a good work will bring it to an expected end”. This is the message in her new song featuring the award-winning MOG Music titled ‘Reason’.

It talks about finding reasons to praise God in spite of everything that happens in our lives knowing that all things are working together for our good and he will complete the good work he has started in our lives.

‘Reason’ will be released on ‘February 27, 2021.

Nsroma is also known for songs such as ‘Adom’, ‘Eye Onoa’ and ‘Note from God’.

Watch Nsroma tell her life-changing story in the video below: