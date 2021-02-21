The Police in the Central Region have confirmed the identities of the two foreign nationals who died in a car crash on February 19, 2020 at Gomoa Okyereko junction.
The two according to the Police are Dutch nationals who were heading to Accra from Cape Coast.
A driver in his late 30s who was driving the Toyota Prado with registration number GN 3966-17 which the deceased persons were travelling on is however yet to be identified.
“The two foreign nationals on board the Toyota Prado car that was involved in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko junction were females and were Dutch nationals,” Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Police in the Central region, Sargent Isaac Evans Ettie told Citi News.
According to the Central Regional Police Command, the driver of the JAC Truck that collided with the private vehicle, Daniel Aboagye, 35, was heading to the Central region from Accra carrying confectionaries when the incident occurred.
Sargent Isaac Evans Ettie tells explained that the Toyota Prado car upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko junction veered off its lane and collided with the JAC truck with registration number GN 751-20 leading to the death of the two passengers in the Toyota Prado.
The driver of the JAC truck sustained injury and was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital while the bodies of the deceased were also deposited at the same hospital” the Deputy Police PRO said.
An eyewitness told Citi News that “something got broken under the truck so the driver lost control. A private car in front of the landcruiser saw it quickly so he escaped but the landcruiser was on top speed so it crashed into the truck. We retrived their mobile phones and bags which we gave to police officers… We’ve sent their bodies morgue to Winneba because they were all dead. The impact was very high.”
Meanwhile, the Deputy Public Relations Officer noted that investigations have started into the matter.