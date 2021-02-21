The Police in the Central Region have confirmed the identities of the two foreign nationals who died in a car crash on February 19, 2020 at Gomoa Okyereko junction.

The two according to the Police are Dutch nationals who were heading to Accra from Cape Coast.

A driver in his late 30s who was driving the Toyota Prado with registration number GN 3966-17 which the deceased persons were travelling on is however yet to be identified.

“The two foreign nationals on board the Toyota Prado car that was involved in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko junction were females and were Dutch nationals,” Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Police in the Central region, Sargent Isaac Evans Ettie told Citi News.