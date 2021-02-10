Minister-designate of National Security, Kan Dapaah has indicated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has been instructed to investigate the military invasion of Parliament during its 8th inauguration.

He made this known when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Mr. Dapaah told the committee that those involved in the scuffle will be sanctioned if it is established that their actions were unprofessional.

“I know that orders have been given to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to investigate the military invasion of Parliament and to take the appropriate action, if he also comes to the conclusion that what happened on 7th January was totally unprofessional,” he said.

More than a dozen armed military persons invaded the parliamentary chamber on the dawn of January 7 during the election of a new Speaker that had already been marred by scuffles between legislators from the NDC and the New Patriotic Party.

For hours, the scuffles broke out, led by the NDC legislators’ Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, who tried to make sure his opposing Whip was not interfering in the secret ballot.

The armed military and police personnel then stormed Ghana’s Parliament to confront the NDC MPs.

The security personnel eventually left after about 10 minutes whilst being hooted at by the NDC MPs.

Although the Speaker of Parliament condemned the invasion by the military, he, however, failed to order for an investigation as asked by some Ghanaians.