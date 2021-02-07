The Christian Council of Ghana has asked churches across the country to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols to prevent a spread of the virus.

The Council in a statement indicated that it will sanction religious leaders and churches that fail to adhere to these protocols.

“As we have done with distinction in the past, we urge all churches and all church leaders to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols outlined above to help curb the spread of the virus. Any church that does not comply with the protocols will be closed down and the leaders sanctioned according to law.”

The Council also clarified that “marriages and burial services, which are held in churches under strict Covid protocols are permitted.”

It, however, explained that “the after celebrations such as receptions, parties, dancing, eating etc have been banned.”

“The burial or interment itself must be private, which means, it must be limited to twenty-five (25) persons,” the Council added.

These guidelines by the Council seeks to clarify some restrictions the government re-imposed on public gatherings.

Below is the statement from the Council

CHRISTIAN COUNCIL OF GHANA

PASTORAL LETTER

TO ALL MEMBER CHURCHES

February 7, 2021

Beloved in Christ,

CLARIFICATION AND ADHERENCE TO THE PRESIDENT’S DIRECTIVES ON COVID 19

We bring you greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Following the 23rd update by His Excellency the President and subsequent clarification of the restrictions on weddings and funerals by the Minister-Designate for Information, the following is the understanding of the President’s directives by the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana:

1. That worship services are permitted to continue and church leaders are entreated to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, ie, maximum duration of two (2) hours, one-meter social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing under running water and soap, and use of sanitisers and disinfection of surfaces

2. That marriages and burial services, which are held in churches under strict Covid protocols are permitted. It is the after celebrations such as receptions, parties, dancing, eating etc that have been banned

3. That the burial or interment itself must be private, which means, it must be limited to twenty-five (25) persons.

As we have done with distinction in the past, we urge all churches and all church leaders to adhere strictly to the Covid protocols outlined above to help curb the spread of the virus. Any church that does not comply to the protocols will be closed down and the leaders sanctioned according to law.

Let us continue to pray for all front-liners in the fight against Covid, for healing of the sick and for the eradication of Covid.

The Lord bless you.

Signed

Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana and Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana