In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Nathan Quao hosted Kokui Selormey, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Godfred Akoto Boafo on fallouts from some Ministerial vetting.

In this Business Edition segment of the show, Kojo Akoto Boateng interview two young female entrepreneurs, Naa Nortey and Maame Yaa Manko Henaku whose start up Akoma Incorporated makes paper from plantain and banana stems.

Also in the show, there was a conversation on improving sports development in the country.