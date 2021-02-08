The Monday edition of the Citi Breakfast Show is hosted by Bernard Avle, he and his team; Kokui Selormey Hanson, Kojo Akoto Boateng, and Godfred Akoto Boateng discuss socio-economic developments in the country.

Topical issues discussed include the unfortunate developments where a driver with the Somanya Ambulance was attacked while on duty, and later died at the Korle Bu Hospital.

Also, there was an interview with 11-year-old Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange of the Roman Ridge School in Accra who won the 2021 edition of the Spelling Bee competition after an intense 15 rounds of spelling.