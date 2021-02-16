The final nomination list for Citi TV’s Entertainment Achievement Awards has been unveiled.
The nominees’ announcement was aired today, February 16, 2021, on Citi TV’s morning show, Breakfast Daily with AJ Sarpong and Kweku David as hosts.
The Academy, for the past weeks, has gone through all the necessary processes for analyzing, sifting, and whittling down the entries to the required numbers for nominations.
Earlier, creatives were asked to file for nomination for the awards, through the Entertainment Achievement Awards website, http://entertainmentachievementawards.com.
The Entertainment Achievement Awards seeks to recognise and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.
It also aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.
The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.
Works submitted for the nominations will be for creative works produced in 2020.
The main award ceremony will be held on March 27, 2021, at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
FILM
Ghanaian Movie of the Year
- Aloevera (2020)
- Perfect Picture 10 Years After
- Fix Us (2020)
- Tetteh Quarshie (2020)
- Gold Coast Lounge (2020)
Female Actor of the Year
- Nana Ama McBrown
- Yvonne Nelson
- Lydia Forson
- Jackie Appiah
- Naa Ashorkor
Male Actor of the Year
- Adjetey Annang
- Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win)
- Akrobeto
- Aaron Adatsi
- Anthony Woode
Film Director of the Year
- Peter Sedufia
- Shirley Frimpong Manso
- Kobby Rana
- Pascal Amanfo
- Pascal Aka
Best Picture
- Aloevera
- Perfect Picture 10 Years After
- Gold Coast Lounge
- Tetteh Quarshie
- Fix Us
MEDIA
Online – Website/ Blog/ Youtube/ Instagram
- Zion Felix
- Kwadwo Sheldon (Yawa of the Day/Breakdown)
- Pulse Ghana (IG Page)
- The Delay Show
- Ghpage.com
- NY DJ – nydjlive.com
- Jackline Mensah (TikTok, etc.)
WRITING & POETRY
Best Author – Prose, Poetry, Creative Nonfiction
- Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah (Ahwene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM)
- Kwamena Ahwoi (Working With Rawlings)
- Ambassador D.K. Osei (Privileged Conversations – Adventures of An African Diplomat)
- Peace Adzo Medie (His Only Wife)
- Ayesha Harruna Attah (The Deep Blue Between)
Best Performance Poet
- Koo Kumi (The Griot)
- Akambo (Coronialism)
- I’m Edi (Duct Tape)
- Nana Asaase
- Menaye
EVENTS
Event of the Year
- Black Love Concert – Sarkodie
- Festival of Praise and Worship – Virtual Experience
- Pa Gya Literary Festival
- Suncity Fashion Weekend (Sunyani)
- Uppfestgh
Event Host of the Year
- Kabutey Ocansey
- David Germain Portfolio
- Anita Erskine
- George Bannerman
- Jerry Adjorlolo
- Nathaniel Attoh
- Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku
COMEDY
Stand-Up Comedian of the Year
- OB Amponsah
- Foster Romanus
- DKB
- Jerry the Comedian
- Lekzy Decomic
Comic Actor of the Year
- Clemento Suarez
- Ras Nene
- Akrobeto
- Jeneral Ntatia
- Ajeezay
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photographer of the Year
- Ofoe Amegavie
- Bob Pixel
- Ben Bond
- Prince Gyasi
- Emmanuel Obuobi Bekoe (OBE image)
FASHION
Accessories Designer of the year
- Velma’s Accessories
- Selina Bebb
- Asabea Ayisi
- Wendy L’artisane
- MSIMPS
Female Designer of the Year
- Ruth Luri
- Pistis GH
- Chevelle O
- Christie Brown
- Rami RTW
Male Designer of the Year
- Yartel (Nora)
- Bello Couture
- Quophi Akotuah Ghana
- AfriKen
- Chocolate Clothing
Model of the Year
- Gina Akala
- Julee Djoulde
- Hellen Dake
- Maxwell Annoh
- Laurie Frimpong
MUSIC
Best Female Artist
- Adina
- Diana Hamilton
- Sista Afia
- Wendy Shay
- Eno Barony
Best Male Artist
- Stonebwoy
- Sarkodie
- Shatta Wale
- Kuami Eugene
- KiDi
- Medikal
- Akwaboah
Song of the Year
- Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
- Putuu – Stonebwoy
- No Dulling – Keche
- Inna Song – Darkovibes & King Promise
- Enjoyment – KiDi
- La Hustle – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B
- Sore- Yaw Tog Ft O’Kenneth x City Boy x Reggie x Jay Bahd
Album of the Year
- Anloga Junction – Stonebwoy
- Blue Ep – Kidi
- Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
- Contingency EP – Camidoh
- The Man and the God – Worlasi
Best Music Video
- Inna song – Darkovibes and King Promise
- Ever Lasting – Stonebwoy
- Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
- Enjoyment – KiDi
- Why – Adina Thembi
- Amerado – Best Rapper
Cultural Troupe of the Year
- Adaha Band
- Dromo Naa
- Kwan Pa Band
- Senku Band
- Kae Debi (Adowa/Kete)
ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY AWARD
- Shatta Wale
- Sarkodie
- Stonebwoy
- Kuami Eugene
- Clemento Suarez
- Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Akrobeto