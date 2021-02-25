The Supreme Court has discharged former Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine who was facing contempt charges.

Dr. Ayine was charged with contempt following words he used in his commentary on the election petition case.

He was subsequently ordered to render a public apology; the same medium through which he was found to have scandalized the court and brought its name into disrepute.

The court’s order was subsequently complied with as Dr. Ayine rendered a public apology to both the bench and the bar for undermining the sanctity of the apex court.

In court today, Thursday, February 25, 2021, president of the court, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah noted that the contemner had purged himself as ordered and would be discharged without any further punishment.

Addressing the court, lead counsel for Dr. Ayine, Frank Becheem said the former Deputy Attorney General had learned his lesson and will sin no more.

Also appearing in solidarity with Dr. Ayine was lead counsel for the Electoral Commission in the election petition matter, Justine Amenuvor.

Describing Dr. Ayine as his classmate, best man and close friend, Mr. Amenuvor thanked the court for its magnanimity towards the former Deputy Attorney General.