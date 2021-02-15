Calls by a section of the general public for comedian Funny Face to seek medical help is gradually coming to fruition.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Ebenezer Osei Darko, on Monday, February 15, 2021, ordered the police to send Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Funny Face who was picked up by the police on Sunday was placed behind bars and put before court on Monday.

This comes after he was arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in public last week.

In a video he posted today, Funny Face is seen in a handcuff, seated in between two police officers in a police vehicle.

He indicated in his post that he was taken to the police cells on Sunday afternoon and put before the Ofankor circuit court.

A few weeks ago, he posted a document that suggested that he had earlier in December visited the hospital and was diagnosed with depression.

Funny Face, after his first marriage hit the rocks, has had a lot of issues with the mother of his kids, Ama Vanessa.

Last year, he accused some of his friends in the showbiz fraternity of instigating all the problems he had with his girlfriend and the mother of his twins.

About four months ago, he put up a lot of videos accusing the mother of his kids of abandoning home. He also alleged that the lady used to abuse him in the past.

He launched attacks on his in-laws and people who sought to resolve the misunderstanding he had with his then-girlfriend.

Vanessa, the mother of his children, later came out to dispute all the allegations, adding that she was no longer interested in any relationship with the comedian.

Currently, they have three children together.