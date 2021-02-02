The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says the courts will only preside over urgent cases such as applications for bail and injunctions.

This has become necessary following a directive by the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah to heads of departments of the court to run a shift system to ensure that staff are protected from the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alex Nartey says despite the changes no one will be denied justice.

“Those who may require bails and all that are part of the cases that are very urgent that the Chief Justice and the courts must continue to preside over and resolve so anybody who requires as bail or making an application for a bail or leave or injunctions, something that is urgent, the court will be available to do it.”

“We are not in normal times so we will not be as normal as one will be expected but nobody will be excluded or denied justice if he/she needs it,” he added.

Ghana is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases forcing many organizations to adjust work schedule and put in place measures to avoid staff infections.

President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd national address on Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 urged organizations to adopt a shift system and also use virtual platforms for meetings as much as posible avoid physical contacts.

“All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements,” President Akufo-Addo said.