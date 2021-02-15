President Akufo-Addo has suspended the mounting of parades as part of activities to mark Ghana’s 64th Independence Day celebration.

According to a Ghana Education Service (GES) memo sighted by Citi News, the directive came in a letter to GES from the Presidency on February 11.

The directive is in line with presidential measures of avoiding large gatherings as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Directors and Heads of all schools have, through their Regional Education Directors, been asked to comply with the directive.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th March 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country,” GES noted in the memo.

GES said the decision was given in a letter from the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency directing for the suspension of this year’s independence celebration and all its related activities nationwide due to the high prevalence rate of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The 6th March parade by school children all over the country is normally a feature of Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations.

President Akufo-Addo recently reimposed the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

He said the ban was until further notice warning that anyone found breaking the new directive will be severely dealt with.

Ghana’s active cases of Coronavirus as of today, Monday, February 15, 2021, are 7,850 after 656 new infections.

Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions continue to lead the chart of areas with a high number of cases.