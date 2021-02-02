Ghana has recorded 772 new COVID-19 cases. This pushes the country’s active case count to 5,515.

This was contained in an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The update also indicated announced eight new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

This also raises the death toll to 424.

Ghana since the outbreak of the pandemic has recorded a total of 67,782 infections and 61,843 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 119 and 41 patients are currently in severe and critical conditions.

Ghana has since March 2020, conducted a total of 783,432 tests.

Wearing of nose mark goes up

A survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suggested an increase in the wearing of nose masks from 10 percent to 42 percent in January 2021.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service while addressing the media on Tuesday said the survey was conducted in public spaces including lorry parks in some key districts leading in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Accra Region between 7 am and 10 am on January 29, 2021.

He said the data showed that 36% of people had face masks but were wearing them inappropriately while 22% of people were found not in face masks at all.

According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, this is good news and his outfit is hopeful that it will continue.

“We did one on 29th January 2021. We did assess the mandatory wearing of masks in the Greater Accra Region which is the epicentre of Ghana… The good news is that about 42% of people are now wearing masks appropriately, 22% were not wearing masks at all and 36% were not wearing it correctly. So if I add, we are looking at almost 80% having the intention to wear and that is a good sign. So we are seeing an upsurge in the use of face masks, and we hope that it will continue.