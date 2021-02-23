The second wave of the COVID-19 disease has claimed the lives of about 32 persons in the Upper East Region, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dotze, the Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, has said.

According to the Regional Director, as of February 22, 2021, the Region had confirmed cases of 1,093 with 144 active cases while 917 persons had been treated and discharged.

He said out of the total active cases, Bolgatanga Municipality was leading with about 73 cases and 29 persons were on admission at the treatment centre at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, the Regional Director explained that from the data available, the virus affected all ages with the majority of the confirmed cases being in the youth category, and stressed the need to observe the safety protocols.

Dr Dzotsi said the infection rate was on the increase, putting pressure on the health personnel and testing centres.

He said due to the overwhelming numbers of samples at the testing centres, his outfit had released six more medical laboratory scientists to assist the staff of the Navrongo Health Research Centre with the testing and added that the backlog samples have been cleared.

Dr Dzotsi attributed the incessant increase in the infection rate to poor attitudes of people towards observing the set-out protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Regional Director said as the Ghana Health Service continued to collaborate with other relevant agencies to amplify the sensitization drive against the menace, it was imperative for the citizens to complement their efforts by practising the protocols.

He called on the traditional authorities and persons of influence to enforce the restrictions on social gathering and make provision for regular washing of hands.

“At the Regional Emergency Response Committee level, we have written letters to all the traditional authorities at the various districts and leaders of the markets to ensure that all the protocols are adhered to.”

“No matter what we do if people don’t obey the instructions, we will continue to record cases of the virus,” he added.

The Regional Director advised the general public to always wear the nose masks properly and report to health facilities anytime they felt symptoms of the virus in order to avoid complications.

“We are also calling on the general public that if you are not feeling well, you have difficulty in breathing, fever among other symptoms, please report to the nearest health facility so that you will be taken care of early because early care prevents deaths,” he stressed.