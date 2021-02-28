President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the first set of COVID-19 vaccination in the country mainly targets four identifiable groups.

He says, through the National Vaccine Deployment Plan, the population has been segmented into four to determine which section of Ghanaians get vaccinated at a particular time.

Nana Addo emphatically stated that the deployment of the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines by the Ghana Health Service for the first vaccination campaign from Tuesday, March 2 to Monday, March 15, 2021, will begin with persons in Groups 1 and 2 in particular.

The campaign is to be conducted in 43 districts, which are the epi-centres of the pandemic in the country.

They include 25 in Greater Accra, 16 in Ashanti, and two in the Central Region with health officials expected to give fuller details of the programme.

“Whilst we are, initially, concentrating on the 43 epicentre-districts, preparations are being made for the vaccination of twenty million Ghanaians through the deployment of some 12,471 vaccinators, 37,413 volunteers, and 2,079 supervisors for the entire vaccination campaign”, Akufo-Addo added.

Group 1

Persons most at risk and frontline State officials

Healthcare workers

Frontline security personnel

Persons with underlying medical conditions

Persons 60 years and above

Frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary

Group 2

Other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies

Water and electricity supply services

Teachers and students

Supply and distribution of fuels

Farmers and food value chain

Telecommunications services

Air traffic and civil aviation control services

Meteorological services

Air transport services

Waste management services

Media

Public and private commercial transport services

Police Service

Armed Forces

Prisons Service

Immigration Service

National Fire Service

CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority

Other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature

Group 3

Consists of the rest of the public, that is all persons over 18 years, except for pregnant women.

Group 4

This final group will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of 18, and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines are available according to the President.

“Special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities who fall within these groups”, he added.