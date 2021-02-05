The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has charged school heads in Koforidua not to let their guards down but strictly enforce all COVID-19 safety protocols at school.

In an interview with Citi News after visiting some Basic Schools in Koforidua, Michael Okyere Baafi called on all teachers in the municipality to safeguard the future of the students.

“We are not in normal times at all for a country called Ghana and the world at large, this Covid-19 is seriously giving us problems and as the member of parliament for this constituency I decided to, first of all, go round to inspect where these schools are strictly adhering to the safety protocols announced by government or not and after checking I have given some students tokens that is those coming to school for the first time”.

“I have therefore charged the heads of all the schools not to let their guards down. They should make sure that these kids are protected because the destiny of the children lies in their hands and it’s very important they take all the necessary steps to strictly enforce all safety protocols to protect these kids.”

Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi added that his doors are always open to help any of the schools when need be and called on all the teachers to also exhibit high levels of professionalism and care in training the kids.