The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana is warning of congestion at mortuaries in the coming days following the ban of funeral ceremonies with large gatherings.

According to the association, some of their facilities can no more receive remains because of the rise in COVID-19 deaths.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reimposed the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ghana on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned. Private burials with not more than 25 people can take place with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed. All workplaces, public and private must implore a shift system for workers in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.”

In an interview with Citi News, General Secretary of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, Richard Kofi Jordan called on the public to resort to private burials during this period to free up spaces within the mortuaries.

According to him, failure on the part of families to heed to their request will compel them to reject fresh dead bodies.

“The COVID-19 deaths together with deaths from other diseases are all put together. So what has happened is that once the president issued the ban on funerals, people have started cancelling their funerals as well waiting that one day and somehow, the president will lift it for them to have an elaborate funeral.”

“So we suggest they can have the burial service and maybe later do the funeral otherwise anytime soon, we will have to be sending families away indicating that the mortuaries cannot collect more dead bodies.”