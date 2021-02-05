Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy International Fellowship (AIF) of the Centre for International Studies (CSIS) have are congratulating Mr. Fawaz Aliu, an alumnus, on his appointment as a Deputy Chief of Staff to H.E. Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.

When contacted on the matter, Mr. Kofi Akyea, a fellow of the 2018 cohort of the program and Regional Marketing Manager, Africa (Anglophone) at MoneyGram International, noted, “We are all especially proud of Fawaz. The AIF program is specially structured to train ethical and impactful next-generation leaders. We are proud that this has been recognized and are confident Fawaz will excel and advance in this role, using the skills and experiences harnessed during the fellowship.”

Ms. Tanya Blocker, also an alumnus of the fellowship, and the Assistant General Counsel, Employment & Labor at the USA based National Grid, said, “The AIF program is a flagship, world-class program that brings leaders from around the world together into a network of ethical, impactful change agents. Fawaz has made us all proud, and we are eager to see him play a positive role.”

Fawaz Aliu was recently announced as the President’s nominee for his Deputy Chief of Staff. Fawaz Aliu began his career as a Foreign Service Officer in the Government of Ghana. He liaised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions, and international organizations to facilitate the President’s international agenda and programs. Before this, he served in Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations as a delegate to the Committee on Social, Cultural, and Humanitarian issues (Third Committee). He is reputed to be a highly competent diplomat.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Cape Coast and a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Ghana, and further executive qualifications from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria.

He is a fellow of the 2019 cohort of the CSIS AILA International Fellowship.

The congratulatory message was signed by fellow AIF alumini including Tanya Blocker, Kofi Akyea, José Gabriel Salazar Guerrero, Gabriel España, Estefania Isava, Ajit Jillavenkatesak, Aramis Penland, Judith Akinyi Obiero, Tomoaki Hirano, Michal Chabros, Kamal Ahmed, Patricia Baranda Carmona and Barbara Petzen.

The CSIS AILA International Fellowship is a program structured to equip aspiring global leaders to be effective and ethical changemakers.

For about eighteen years, CSIS has welcomed over 250 AILA International Fellows from 61 countries, creating a vibrant and supportive network of alumni who continue to engage with one another on contemporary issues and leadership strategies.