The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Madam Dakoa Newman has lobbied the Rebecca Foundation to donate some medical supplies to the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

The donation was made today, Thursday, February 25, 2021.

According to Madam Newman the donation follows a meeting she had with the leadership of the facility and the needs that were placed before her and forwarded same to the Foundation.

She said, “Sequel to my consultations with the Kaneshie Polyclinic on their needs, I engaged the Rebecca Foundation to support the provision of items needed”.

“Today, 25th February 2021, I joined the Rebecca Foundation to present medical supplies to the management of the polyclinic. I believe this will go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the constituency.”

Madam Newman made this known in a post via her social media handles.

The Okaikwei South legislator thus expressed her gratitude to the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo for the support.

“Okaikoi South Constituency wishes to express our profound gratitude to the Rebecca Foundation for their continual support.”

Items donated included hospital beds, wheelchairs, plasters, sterile/non-sterile, gloves, shoe covers, gowns, suction tubes, nasal prongs, giving sets among others.