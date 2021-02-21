A Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Robert Apodolla is reportedly dead.

The late Mr. Apodolla is said to have died on Friday, February 19, 2021.

According to Citi News sources, he died after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission.

Prior to his unfortunate demise, he served in many capacities including Committees, Standing Orders Review, Strategic Plan Development and Anchor/Coordinating Officer for the State Of The Nation Address and Budget Presentation in Parliament.