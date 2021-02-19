President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie will face Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Friday, February 19, 2021.

The two will be hoping to be approved by the committee to serve in President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was the Minister for Food and Agriculture in Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term and so will be having a second opportunity at the ministry if approved.

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation nominee, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie until recently was the Minister of State in charge of all state owned enterprises.

That appointment followed the coming together of all state owned enterprises under one umbrella body called the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA).

He was tasked with the job of turning around the fortunes of state owned enterprises and reduce loses.

About Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.

He furthered his education at the University of Cambridge, England, where he obtained a Master of Science in Agric Economics, and in 1985 obtained a Ph.D. in Agric Economics.

He worked as an Economist, Senior Economist, Principal Economist and Chief Economic Advisor over a period of 18 years at the International Coffee Organization (ICO), London, England.

He also worked as a consultant to the World Bank, United Nations on Soft Commodities (Cocoa, Coffee, and Sugar).

From 1995 to 2008, he was the CEO of Goldcrest Commodities Limited, and the CEO of Plantation Resources Limited.

He is a two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, and, whilst in Parliament, from 2009 to 2013, was the Deputy Ranking Member for Committee on Food and Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs. He is married with 8 children.

About Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Born on July 7, 1954, he obtained an MB CBH from the University of Ghana Medical School and a Master of Public Health from Tulane University, New Orleans, U.S.A.

He is a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Kwaku Afryie was the Managing Director of Afriyie Frame from 1990 to 2016 and the Managing Director of Greenshield Hospital from 1994 to 2014.

