A driver of a Chevrolet Prizm saloon car with registration number, GR 2698-16 has died after a road crash on the Suhum-Nsawam highway in the Eastern Region.

The unfortunate incident involved an articulator DAF XF with registration number, AS 5607-16 fully loaded with bags of maize at about 12:30 hours on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Police from the Coaltar District Police Command who confirmed the incident said the vehicle is extensively damaged beyond repairs.

When officials arrived at the scene at the Teacher Mante Newtown, the driver of the vehicle which was facing the right side from the Kumasi direction was stuck behind the steering wheel in an unconscious state.

With the help of other road users, he was removed and rushed to the Nsawam Government hospital for treatment.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival by the in-charge of the emergency unit of the health facility.

The driver of the articulator truck, Abdul Fataw (37 years) and his two mates were also met on the scene with various degree of injuries.

According to the Police, the truck was travelling from Kumasi towards Accra whilst the saloon car was driving in the opposite direction.

However, upon reaching a section of the road at Teacher Mante Newtown, the driver of the saloon car [deceased], was said to be making an over-taking and crashed head-on with the articulator truck in the process.

Meanwhile, occupants of the truck were also taken to the Obregyimah Presbyterian Health Centre for treatment.

Police say efforts are underway to remove and tow the accident vehicles to the station to aid in the investigation.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for identification, preservation and autopsy.