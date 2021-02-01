Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, a former Attorney General and a spokesperson of John Mahama’s legal team has expressed confidence in answers General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Asiedu Nketia gave during his cross-examination in court.

According to her, Mr. Asiedu Nketia didn’t say anything that undermined their case.

She insisted that the NDC scribe proved why the petitioner, John Mahama, is disputing the election results adding that Asiedu Nketia left the witness box with his credibility intact.

“We are happy with the testimonies given by our General Secretary today. In fact, nothing that he has said undermines our case. Indeed, everything he said goes to the point that we are entitled to the declarations we are seeking. Other interesting things happened in court today one of which is the videos. They sought to try to dent the credibility of our General Secretary. But they were unsuccessful.”

“In the end, his credibility rather soared because if you watched the video, it was clear that he never said at any point in time that the petitioner had won the elections and rightly so. He stated that based on the 141 parliamentary seats we had won, the projection was that he was going to win so, of course, they flopped in that regard,” she said while addressing the media after the hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, one of the spokespersons of President Akufo-Addo has said their lead counsel, Mr. Akoto Ampaw used the cross-examination to expose “inconsistencies and outright falsehoods” in Mahama’s petition.

According to Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, Mr. Asiedu Nketia couldn’t substantiate any of the claims that forced Mahama to file the election petition at the Supreme Court.

“We are of the view that today has been a big day in court and the big word today is ‘exposed’. You would notice that counsel on our side spent a lot of time exposing the inconsistencies and sometimes the outright falsehoods that have been put out by the petitioner (Mr. Mahama) and the witness who was in the witness box today. So when you juxtapose the earlier claims that they won and now what they are saying in the witness box today that they don’t know who won, you will realise there’s a discrepancy…One of the first things that the counsel on our side sort to do today was to expose the inconsistencies and sometimes outright falsehood by the petitioner and the witness,” he said.

