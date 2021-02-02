John Dramani, the petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, has filed an application in court seeking to be granted permission to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission.

His lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, filed the application on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The documents they wish to inspect include the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions and the declaration of the presidential results form.

The Court is expected to sit and rule on whether the application will be granted.

Meanwhile, the court is this morning expected to admit the testimony of Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte as 2nd Witness for the petitioner, who will go on to be cross-examined by lawyers for the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a former Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah are the witnesses for Mr. Mahama in the ongoing case at the Supreme Court.

Cross-examination of Mr. Asiedu Nketiah ended on Monday, February 1, 2021.