The head office of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be closed from today, Monday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 3, 2021, for disinfection.

This was made known in a press statement signed its Executive Director, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

According to the agency, this is to create a safe environment for its workers.

“The Executive Management in its resolve to continue to create a safe environment has issued the following additional measures.”

“The head office would be closed from Monday, 1st February 2021 to Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 to allow all the offices to be disinfected. The office would be re-opened on Thursday, 4th February 2021.”

The statement added that “Heads of Departments are to ensure staff work from home.”

Below is the full press statement