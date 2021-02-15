The incumbent Western Regional representative on the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, has won her bid to be retained in the role.

An election held earlier on Friday, February 12, 2021 ended in a tie between Eunice Buah and Nana Bonkyi Akomea with each polling 14 votes.

This necessitated a re-run held on Monday morning.

At the end of voting in Sekondi on Monday, Madam Buah secured 24 votes against her only contender, Nana Bonkyi Akomea who had four votes.

Speaking after she was declared the winner, Madam Buah who is a businesswoman thanked the people for the trust and promised to work in the interest of everyone in the Western Region.

The Council of State elections was held last Friday across all 16 regions of the country except for the Bono East Region where a court injunction was slapped on the process, following a petition by some Assembly Members in the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo North Districts.

Some of the notable winners in the elections include a former minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Enoch Teye Mensah, who was elected as the Greater Accra Regional representative.

In the Volta Region, Torgbui Francis Nyonyo, the incumbent won the elections by polling 19 votes, he was closely followed by Robert Castro, who garnered 17 votes.

A 61-year-old retired Colonel Mahmoud Tahiru was also elected as the Northern Regional representative of the Council of State.

In the Upper East Region, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang retained his position after polling 19 votes out of 30 valid votes cast to beat his main contender, the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Ditundini Adial Thomas-More.