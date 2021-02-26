Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in jail in 2018 for abusing more than 250 girls.

Geddert, 63, had owned the training facility in Michigan where Nassar had served as the gym’s doctor. A number of gymnasts accused him of abusive behaviour when they testified during Nassar’s trial.

He was expected to turn himself in on Thursday afternoon but did not appear, the attorney general’s office said.

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Ms Nessel later said in a statement.

“This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

What more do we know of the charges facing Geddert?

Earlier, Ms Nessel had announced 24 separate charges against Geddert that “focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women”.

Two of the counts involved the alleged sexual assault of a girl between the age of 13 and 16.

He faced 14 human trafficking charges for allegedly subjecting “his athletes to forced labor or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm”.

Geddert “neglected those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to perform to the standard he expected,” the attorney general’s statement said.