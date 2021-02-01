The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News are;
Clinical trial for COVID-19 herbal treatment to last for two months – FDA
Election Petition: Supreme Court cautions Frank Davies against granting media interviews
Teachers in Tamale boycott class after assault on headmaster
Election Petition: Asiedu Nketia’s credibility has soared after his cross-examination – Marietta Brew
Akoto Ampaw exposed inconsistencies in Mahama’s petition through Asiedu Nketia – Oppong Nkrumah
Udeotuk Wills admits knowing two of murdered kidnapped Takoradi girls
Answer the questions and stop being sarcastic – Supreme Court rebukes Asiedu Nketia