Farmers and input dealers in the Upper West Region have declared their unflinching support for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, ahead of his vetting on Friday.

The farmers say, Dr. Akoto spearheaded various interventions which have improved the living standards of farmers in the region.

Mr. Alaska B. Kantog, leader of the farmers who was speaking on behalf of the farmers explained that the government’s agricultural initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the fertilizer subsidy program, the Planting for Food and Export Program which were spearheaded by the minister-designate are among the many policies that have transformed the lives of farmers in the region.

“We all know how we used to struggle to get fertilizer and farm inputs for our farms but when Dr. Akoto took charge of the Agric ministry, things changed for the better”.

Dr. Akoto is expected to face Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, February 19, 2021, after his reappointment by the President to continue as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Mr. Kantong said farmers in the region have devoted themselves to offering special prayers for the minister to sail through the vetting process.

“We know that members of the vetting committee can also testify about the performance of the minister, but we don’t want to leave anything to chance. So we are committing ourselves to fast and prayer so that the minister sails through”.

The farmers and input dealers called on their colleagues across the country to pray for the minister.