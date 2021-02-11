An Obuasi based Non-profit Association, the Fifty 50 Club has made a donation of GHS10,000 to the family of a 5-year-old boy, Godwin Asare towards the payment of the cost of surgery to be undertaken by the Ghana Cardiothoracic Centre.

This gesture comes after a similar donation made by the group to an 8-year-old boy to undergo Heart Surgery.

Following an open-heart surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in 2019, Godwin developed another condition called “Complete Heart Block” and needed assistance to pay for the cost of the second surgery.

The assistance according to the Club President, Jacob Edmund-Acquah forms part of efforts in supporting sustainable programs to improve the health, educational, and socio-economic wellbeing of residents of communities in and around Obuasi and Ghana.

Mr Edmund-Acquah also said the assistance the Club offers to individuals and communities they operate is also aimed at contributing to the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the family, the father of the boy Edward Asare thanked the Fifty 50 Club for coming to the aid of his son.

He called on other benevolent organisations and individuals to support them to save the life of Godwin.

Background

Godwin Asare from Anyinam,a suburb of Obuasi was diagnosed with a condition called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) when he was just 4 months old.

After an open-heart surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in September 2019 which costs the father US$6,000 (GHc34,000), he developed another condition called Complete Heart Block which makes his heart to beat too slow.

The hospital is demanding €3,750 Euros for an urgent surgery.

About the 50 Fifty Club

The Obuasi based non-profit association was formed in July 2020, and is made up of employees of AngloGold Ashanti, AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control (AGAMal), AGA Health Foundation and other workers in Obuasi, Ghana and abroad.

The club was formed to support groups and individuals in the Obuasi community and Ghana in the areas of health, education and socio-economic empowerment.

Members of the club, currently numbering 126 (and counting), make a minimum monthly contribution of Fifty Ghana Cedis GH50 in support of the Club’s objectives.