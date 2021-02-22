A former Chief Executive of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Daniel Aidoo Mensah has justified calls for a review of the compulsory retirement age for public servants and judicial officers.

He argued that a review of the retirement age is necessary, given that it determines pension benefits public servants and judicial officers will be entitled to when they retire.

“At the time we were doing the pension reform, there was discussion about the retirement age. The general consensus was that, we may have to review it but that [retirement age] was an entrenched provision in the Constitution, so we could not review it. I think there is a need to look at the pension age because it can have serious effects on pension benefits.”

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has been advocating for the extension of the compulsory retirement age when the Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Mr. Ayariga asked the Minister-designate whether he will support an amendment to the constitution to extend the retirement age.

In response, Baffour Awuah said he supports the proposal but added that the concerns of young people looking for jobs must be considered.

The Minister-designate argued that extending the compulsory retirement age will ensure the sustainability of the national pension scheme.

“A national dialogue on the issue of the extension of the compulsory retirement age is encouraged to build a national consensus on the matter,” he said.