A former Vice Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Kwame Jantuah, has asked Parliament to suspend the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, for his unsubstantiated corruption allegations against a judge of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Citi News, Kwame Jantuah said the MP must be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to other public officeholders despite a subsequent apology.

“For me, the fact that he has apologised is neither here nor there. The Supreme Court judges should call him. It is wrong. I expect the Speaker [of Parliament] to take him on. He should be suspended if for nothing at all.”

According to him, the inability of the MP to substantiate his bribery allegations against a justice of the Supreme Court was a dent on his image and that of Parliament.

Mr. Muntaka claimed the judge had promised to extend some privileges to an unnamed National Democratic Congress MP if she had voted for the New Patriotic Party Speaker of Parliament nominee, Professor Mike Oquaye.

The Minority Chief Whip subsequently retracted his allegation and apologised last week.

Mr. Muntaka said he had decided to “let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public comment on the matter.”

This was after the Chief Justice said it would engage him on the matter.

He said the allegation of impropriety was a matter of grave importance to the integrity of the Judiciary.