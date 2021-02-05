At least four people are in a critical condition after a shooting incident on Friday at Madagbeh, a community in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The motive for the shooting is not known, but eyewitnesses say one of the “men in pickups, threatened to kill them in the village for [allegedly] killing and dumping their colleague in the bush.”

“Black, white and ash pick-ups came in packed with masked men, shooting anybody they saw in the community. They are all in masks, so I can’t Identify them, but they looked like land guards or macho men,” he said.

The Assembly member for the area, Mr. James Tsiani Gadugah, told the GNA that about 10 people were shot at, leaving four of them critically injured.

“We have sent all the wounded to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

He told the GNA that the Police in the area have never asked him about any missing person and added that, “there was not any proper consultation on the Songor issue and if things will go on this way, it will be very tough for us all”.

The Ada Police have declined to comment.

Ada residents protest over salt-mining lease granted to Electrochem Ghana

This incident comes on the back of a protest embarked upon by some indigenes of the Terkpebiawe Clan of Ada in January 2021.

The indigenes who claim to be the custodial owners of the Songor lagoon embarked on a demonstration exercise to protest against the mining lease granted to Electrochem Ghana Limited to mine salt in the area.

The mining lease according to the people of Ada did not take into consideration the economic plight of the locals whose sole livelihood depends on the Songor lagoon.

The locals claimed the lease will not only take away their source of livelihood but deprive them of their lands.

They at the time said they were ready to fight the lease to the latter should government fail to heed to their request.