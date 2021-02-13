The Greater Accra Regional leadership of the New Patriotic Party has defended its decision to support the Candidature of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo Prampram, E.T. Mensah.

The NPP led by its Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otto campaigned vigorously for E.T. Mensah ahead of the contest in which he obtained 100 percent of the votes cast.

E.T. Mensah beat of competition from four other Candidates.

Speaking to Citi News, Divine Otto says the party supported E.T. Mensah because he was the best Candidate to represent the Region.

“In terms of experience, he is a very rich person we can rely on. He is somebody who can play political ball with both NDC and NPP so we thing he has risen to the status of a statement so giving him this honour will be to the benefit of the region.”

The other competitors were Nii Kotei Dzani; who is the immediate past member, Michael Kofi Mensah, Wilbeck Ato Sefah, John Mantse Akwetey, Nene Konor Atiapah III and Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey