The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has admonished its members to take doses of the COVID-19 vaccines which arrived in the country earlier today, February 24, 2020.

The Association in a statement said the vaccines have gone through “rigorous processes and considered safe and efficacious for use.”

It also urged the public to “seek information from qualified healthcare professionals including Medical Laboratory Scientists” about the vaccines.

Ghana became the first country outside India to receive the vaccine doses distributed by COVAX, a global vaccine sharing initiative.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

The newly arrived vaccines will be deployed to designated health facilities from March 2.

The areas earmarked for the initial vaccine rollout are the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and Obuasi municipality will also be covered, according to a statement from the Information Ministry.

The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.