Ghana has recorded more than 500 deaths from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths as of Saturday, February 13, 2021, stands at 518 and 771 new Covid-19 cases have also been recorded bringing the country’s active case count to 7,754.

The Greater Accra Region leads with the highest number of active cases accounting for 4,027.

Ashanti Region holds the second-highest number with 1,452 active cases followed by the Western Region with 549 cases.

The Central, Volta, and Eastern regions also have 307, 295, and 284 active cases respectively.

Lack of adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols has largely been cited for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that Ghanaians complied with the wearing of nose masks directive in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus.

He also re-introduced restrictions on social and other gatherings.

So far, all the 16 regions in Ghana have recorded cases of the virus.