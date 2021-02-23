A group of Ghanaian feminists have declared their support for LGBT+ Rights Ghana and persons advocating for the rights of queer and transgender people in the country.

The group in a statement jointly signed by more than 100 persons said the public reaction that has greeted its opening of an office in Ghana goes to reiterate what it describes as the “vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live”.

They expressed regret and condemned attacks by a section of the public against LGBTQI persons.

In their statement, they said public comments of criticisms and threats against LGBTQI persons are harmful to queer and transgender Ghanaians, and “ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality”.

Read the full statement below:

Statement in Solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a Collective of Ghanaian Feminists

We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone. Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.

The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed. We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.

The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.

Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives. As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.

As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed. We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.

Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities.

We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.

For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at [email protected] You may add your name to the letter here.

