Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,707 after 795 new cases were recorded.

The country’s death toll has risen from 464 to 472 following a Ghana Health Service update today, February 9, 2021.

Since recording its first cases in March 2020, Ghana has confirmed 72,328 cases of the virus following which there have been 65,149 recoveries.

Ghana has conducted 810,040 tests for the virus in the past year.

In the past few months, new variants of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South Africa have been detected in Ghana.

The UK variant, in particular, is believed to be contributing to the recent surge in cases and severity of symptoms.

Before 2021, Ghana had less than 1,000 active cases.