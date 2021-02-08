Ghana’s active coronavirus case count is up to 6,411.

The country’s death toll has risen from 449 two days ago to 464 following a Ghana Health Service update today.

Since recording its first cases in March 2020, Ghana has confirmed 71,533 cases of the virus following which there have been 64,658 recoveries.

Ghana has conducted 805,652 tests for the virus in the past year.

In the past few months, new variants of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South Africa have been detected in Ghana.

The UK variant, in particular, is believed to be contributing to the recent surge in cases and severity of symptoms.

Before 2021, Ghana had less than 1,000 active cases.