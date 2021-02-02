The government has clarified what it meant by the ban on weddings following the re-introduction of COVID-19 restrictions to slow the spread of the second wave of the virus.

The indefinite suspension of weddings as announced by President Akufo-Addo during his 23rd Coronavirus update last Sunday has left many in a state of confusion as to constitutes wedding during this period especially because religious activities are still being organized fully.

But Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at media engagement today [Tuesday, February 2, 2020] categorically stated that marriage ceremonies which are held in churches and mosques can still be held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In providing more explanations, he clarified that the receptions that are usually associated with such events are what have been banned as part of the restrictions on social gatherings.

“We’ve got a lot of requests about so what if somebody is having a church service, which is allowed, and they choose to bless their marriage there as part of the church service. I’m not sure that is what has been banned. It’s the wedding. The full-blown wedding with its reception and social activity associated with it is what has been banned.”

“The president did not say that marriages are banned. What the president has said is that, what in Ghana we call wedding, the full-blown wedding where we have a big party with a reception and people dancing and people eating, sitting at reception tables, etc, that is what has been banned,” he added.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also shed light on the organization of private burials and funerals stating that just like marriages the large gatherings organized for mourning has been banned with the burial of deceased persons with the maximum of 25 persons being encouraged to ease pressure on mortuary facilities.

“The president did not ban burial service because the activity of burial, we actually encourage going on without having mortal remains choking our morgues. What is banned is the funeral where typically in the Ghanaian community we will all gather, shake hands, the announcement of people, then they’ll call for a song, people will come and dance, where there is a little party associated with it. That is what has been banned,” he cautioned.