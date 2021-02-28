Government will use technology in deploying the newly arrived vaccines in Ghana.

This will include an app that will allow persons to check their eligibility for the vaccination programme and access available centres in an orderly manner.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health.

“It may not happen on Tuesday or the first one week, but going forward that’s what we are going to do. People have come to see the Ghana Health service with all sorts of app. They (GHS Team) will work on it and choose the right one.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, government launched the COVID-19 tracker app to aid contact tracing efforts in limiting the spread of the disease.

However, the app could not serve its intended purpose.

Dr. Anthony NsiahAsare told Citi News that lessons have been learnt from the tracker App and the mistakes won’t be repeated.

“That’s why we are taking our time to choose the right App. All we want to do, is that we learn from what we’ve done before. We learn from history, we learn from mistakes. Whatever went wrong, we are ensuring that nothing will go wrong in what we want to do.”

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Ghana received 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines which is the first tranche of the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative.

President Akufo-Addo will be first to be vaccinated followed by other leaders, frontline health workers and persons in areas considered hotspots.

Dr. Nsiah Asare says details of all vaccinated persons will be captured on the Ghana Health Services’ electronic database adding the government will inculcate technology in the COVID-19 vaccination program.