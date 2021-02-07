The Ministry of Health will begin the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The Ministry in a statement signed by its acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said the recruitment will only cover those who had permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council and had “completed their house job.”

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry. Deadline for submission of application is Friday, 19th February 2021 at 6 pm,” the statement added.

Recruitment of nurses

In 2019, the Ministry of Health similarly announced the commencement of recruitment for unemployed privately and publicly trained nurses in the country.

The Ministry in a statement said the recruitment process was for those who received their certification between 2012 and 2016.

This was after the Ghana Health Service had announced that it will be giving some 20,084 nurses financial clearance to be employed in health care institutions across the country.

In 2020, the Ministry also made a similar announcement about the recruitment of medical doctors and dentists.