As part of activities to mark the 2021 Valentine’s Day celebration, Heritage FM in collaboration with the Frank Foley Educational Support Fund donated some items worth GHS5,000 to three disabled schools; Volta School for the Intellectually disabled – Gbi Kledzo, School for the Deaf/Blind – Hohoe, Community Inclusive special School – Kpando.

This is an initiative by Mr. Frank Foley, the General Manager of Heritage FM with support from the general public.

Some of the items donated include 3 bags of 50kg rice, 1 sack of maize, detergents, packs of T-roll, drinks, 10 packs of bottled water, cartons of soap, nose masks, foot wears among others.

A cash donation of GHS200.00 was given to the headmasters of each of the three schools for the upkeep of the children.

Mr. Foley in an interview with Heritage News disclosed that, the donation was part of their social responsibility to the less privileged and society as a whole.

He said the gesture was warranted by the need to help persons with disabilities subdue challenges they face on a daily basis.

He added that he will use the fund to embark on developmental projects especially providing support to school children.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the beneficiary schools, the Headmaster of the Volta School for the Deaf/Blind, Dr. Michael Mawuli Kudjo Castro expressed his profound gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture and called on other NGOs to emulate the act.

The headmaster of the Community Inclusive Special School, Rev Gilhert Gbekle, was grateful to the donors and appealed for teaching and learning materials.

The representative from the Volta School for the Intellectually challenged, Mr. Francis Benuyenah lamented the challenges facing the school and appealed for support.

Some of the students who spoke to Heritage FM were also grateful for the gesture.