Nominations have been opened for the second edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global.

The 2021 edition is on the theme, “Celebrating Change makers,” and will recognize 40 most-celebrated and recognized NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organisations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important work of charities.

Nominations for this year’s awards can be found on the awards website.

Nominate yourself or someone whose work need recognitions.

About the Humanitarian Awards Global

The Humanitarian Awards Global is an award scheme that is set up to celebrate NGOs, volunteer leaders, donors, organisations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important work of humanity and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities and across the globe.

The scheme works at putting the spotlight on these humanitarian efforts, and help build a strong platform for them by giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude.