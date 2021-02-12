The Education Minister-designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum says he will dialogue with the leadership of the various universities to bring finality on the Public Universities Bill debate

He said this when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

“Changes were made in various sections of the Public Universities Bill, which the universities and the outgone Education Minister had some dialogue on. So when I become the Minister, I will continue the dialogue and bring finality to it, so that we can all move on and ensure that universities perform their rightful roles in the socio-economic transformation of our country.”

The Bill entered the consideration stage after its second reading in Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, where the Minority threatened to withdraw their support if their request for further consultation is ignored.

The Minority in Parliament, during the debate, expressed conditional support for the other processes to get the Bill passed.

It was also concerned with consultation from groups that wrote to it during the period of recess by the House.

According to the framers of the Public Universities Bill, it seeks to harmonise the finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities.

The Bill, when passed, will give the government power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.

The Council then has the power to appoint and fire public university officials.

The Bill also gives the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.

It also gives effect to the University Council to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.

In addition, there is a proposal to rename four public universities after various personalities.