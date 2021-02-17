The Employment and Labour Relations Minister-nominee, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has intimated that he is unconcerned with moves to ensure a possible increase in the length of maternity leave.

When asked about Ghana’s variance with the International Labour Organisation Convention (ILO) on Maternity Protection during his vetting, Mr. Awuah said: “I am indifferent about it.”

Currently, women workers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.

But the International Labour Organisation Convention on Maternity Protection dictates that nursing mothers should be allowed 14 weeks of maternity leave.

Mr. Awuah said there were still consultations on the matter ongoing with stakeholders and the tripartite body.

He noted that the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry “hardly takes a decision on its own”.

“Oftentimes some of these things are discussed at the tripartite level to get the buy-in of all stakeholders.”

The nominee added that was not opposed to the ratification of the convention.

“If within the constituent bodies, that is the way we should go, I don’t have any difficulty at all,” Mr. Awuah stated.