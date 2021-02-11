InstinctWave, Africa’s premium business-to-business (B2B) event company, has announced the 6th edition of the InstinctBusiness 6th Finance Innovation Awards (IBFIA) for 2021.

This year’s edition of the prestigious awards is scheduled to hold at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra on a later date that will be announced.

Previously known as the Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA), the awards scheme has rebranded into InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards, to identify and reward excellence in the financial industry on an Africa-wide scale.

Now in its sixth year and extraordinarily abnormal times brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, IBFIA is set to reward success, innovations and various experts contributing to the smooth running of the financial services sector in the face of the global pandemic.

The finance industry is a dynamic sector with immense impact on Africa’s overall economy and the relevance of the sector has been seen now more than ever through the innovative ways by which players in the industry have handled the outbreak of the pandemic and kept economic activities running.

IBFIA will recognise leading finance experts, teams and top finance organisations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcased brilliance in managing organisations’ wealth as well as promoting economic growth and sustainability.

Given the adverse impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on Africa’s economic development, the IBFIA will recognise those businesses that have gone beyond responding and recovering, but transforming and rebuilding their organisation in the new norm occasioned by the pandemic for a stronger future.

IBFIA will also spotlight those working across the financial industry and finance support service providers, who have worked tirelessly to achieve incredible success for their clients.

InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, expressed his excitement about the 6th edition of the awards scheme, describing it as an impetus that propels human motivation in terms of contribution to the growth of African economy at large.



“We cannot underestimate the role of the financial sector and its importance to national development and the development of the entire continent of Africa. We are excited to honour and celebrate with organisations at the forefront of promoting economic growth and lifting the veil on individuals and firms that have contributed immensely to the sector,” Naphtal said.

He added that it is the belief of his company that the awards will inspire a new generation of robust work ethics, industry leaders and desired processes in the finance sector.

Entries are open to all organisations and bodies within finance and governance across Africa. All finance players are to visit the event’s website https://theafiawards.com/ to submit entries.