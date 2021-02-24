Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo has donated 500 dual desks to seven basic schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The intervention is geared towards ending the phenomenon where school pupils sit on the bare floor for classes due to inadequate furniture in some basic schools.

Speaking to Citi News after a handing over ceremony in Bolgatanga, Mr. Adongo pledged to eradicate the no-furniture situation in some basic schools by progressively providing affected schools with furniture on a quarterly basis.

He noted that, though inadequate furniture for primary and junior high schools remains a major problem in the constituency, frantic efforts are being made to provide a decent learning environment for students to improve their performance.

“If you go round the schools in my constituency you will notice a very disturbing situation, a lot of the schools don’t have furniture and the kids basically learn on the floor.”

“It’s a very herculean task to fill all those schools with furniture. Last year government tried some intervention but obviously, it wasn’t adequate, we are still calling the government to support us furnish as many schools as possible”.

“I made a request to the Bolga municipal assembly to use part of my common fund to provide furniture for some basic schools without furniture, the rest is history, to date that furniture has not been provided, and I had to withdraw the application to begin a new process through GETfund to procure these 500 dual desks.”

Mr. Adongo also assured to refurnish the teachers’ resource centre which is in a deplorable state to enhance refresher training of teachers for better outcomes.

Bolga Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Estella Kye-ebo lauded the legislator for the intervention and appealed to other benevolent organizations and philanthropists to support provide furniture for under-deprived schools.