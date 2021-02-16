Kwame Yogot, after an impressive delivery on his ‘Bitter Sweet’ song a few months ago, is out with ‘Biibi Besi’ which features Kuami Eugene the Rockstar.

The song was produced by Poppin Beatz and Kuami Eugene with video directing by Yaw Skyface.

Born Kenneth Kyeremateng, Kwame Yogot is Accra-based hip-hop, hiplife, and Afrobeat artist from Ghana.

The rapper started commercial music in the year 2010 with the track title ‘Ekoyie’ which featured the Castro The Destroyer.

Kwame Yogot has also featured great acts such as Medikal and Fameye.

He’s currently signed to Sky Entertainment.

Watch the video of Kwame Yogot’s ‘Biibi Besi’ below: