The Ashanti Regional Police Command has asked the public to disregard claims of kidnapping of two girls of St. Louis Junior High School.

The command said the two girls who could not be traced by their parents were discovered to be spending time with their boyfriends.

It emerged over the weekend that the police had begun a search for the two girls who were alleged to have been kidnapped.

One of the girls reportedly told her brother via phone that she had been kidnapped with others by an unidentified person, leading her parents to file a formal police complaint.

But the police in a statement on Monday, February 8, 2021, said based on intelligence, it proceeded to locate the girls at Tafo-Ahenbronum in the absence of their boyfriends.

“Investigation revealed that the girls, on Friday 5th February 2021, left home for school and have since not returned home, apparently they went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday, 5th February 2021.”

The Police said the girls are assisting them in investigations and also to apprehend the boys.

Read the statement below:

1. The Ashanti Regional Police Command wishes to inform the general public to disregard a case of an alleged kidnapping of two (2) St. Louis Junior High School students in the Ashanti Region, as the matters are different from what the actual cast is about.

2. On Saturday 6th February, 2021 at about 10:00pm the Suame Police received a case of Missing Person from a complainant of Breman —Nkwantwima, that on 5th February. his daughter. age 15 years old, left the home to school and has since not returned.

3. Investigation later indicated that the said missing person had cited the brother to inform him that she was at Embassy Hotel, Suame Kotoko, but pretended it was a kidnapping.

4. On 8th February, 2021 the Suame Police Divisional Command acting upon intelligence found the girl in the company of another girl (name withheld) also of St. Louis JHS Form-3. Investigation revealed that the girls, on Friday 5th February 2021, left home for school and have since not returned home, apparently they went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday 5a’ February, 2021.

5. The girls are assisting Police to trace and arrest the boys to assist in Investigations.

6. The Ashanti Regional Police Command would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and will like to assure them to our resolve to deal effectively and efficiently with all cases reported to the Police.