Some Ghanaian legislators have welcomed the decision by their leadership to suspend sittings of Parliament for three weeks because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the parliamentarians, the move which is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the house is the best in the current circumstance.

Seventeen MPs and over 150 staff are confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, last week publicly called for a shutdown of Parliament for at least two weeks over the outbreak of the virus in the House.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Majority Chief whip, Habib Iddrisu noted the House will be fumigated in their absence.

Despite the weeks lost, he said this development will ultimately be a good thing.

“By looking at the way numbers are skyrocketing, it is good that we suspend sittings, it is good that Members of Parliament go into isolation, and it is good that after two weeks, we then subject ourselves to further testing.”

“After that, there will be strict measures, very strict measures, that will make sure Parliament will not suspend again due to this pandemic,” he said.

The House is expected to resume business on March 2, 2021.

But the Appointments Committee will be allowed to vet ministerial nominees beginning today, Wednesday, February 10, 2021.